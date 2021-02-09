Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Feb. 10)

New Jersey’s virtual Summer Camp Fair is open for registration, welcoming families who are looking for a safe and rewarding experience for their child.

NJ Camp Fair’s goal, in collaboration with The American Camp Association, and the entire camp community, is to bring thoughts of a normal summer, and to make summer camp a reality. Summer camps are expected to re-open whether it is an in-person, hybrid or virtual camp.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, learn about sleep away, sports, adventure, travel, community service, academic, art, robotics, gymnastics, college prep, performing arts, language and nature camps. Meet live with camp directors and staff; view Camp in Action videos; read about, download information and apply for camp; learn about open houses, camp promotions and early bird discounts; and ask questions. RSVP for a free ticket at https://www.accelevents.com/e/NJCampFair2021 or visit www.njcampfairs.com For more information, call 973-303-3027 or email info@njcampfairs.com

Congregation Neve Shalom’s Adult Education Committee and the Gilbert and Claudie Hayat Speaker Series will present a webinar with Dr. Shaiel Ben-Ephraim, lecturer at UCLA and a freelance writer, at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

He will discuss the U.S. policy toward Israeli settlements.

Join via Zoom. The meeting ID is 82472289017 using passcode “Israel”.

For more information, email hazzan@neveshalom.net

Free mobile COVID-19 testing is offered at The Family Learning Center, 30 Hillside Ave., Metuchen, every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nasal PCR, saliva PCR and rapid antibody testing are available.

No appointment necessary. Walk ins accepted.

Bring ID and insurance card. No out-of-pocket costs for insured or uninsured people.

The Wardlaw + Hartridge School will hold virtual admission information sessions for parents.

The Lower School, for grades pre-K to 5, will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

The Middle School, for grades 6-8, will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

The Upper School, for grades 9-12, will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Hear from administrators and teachers, learn more about the learning environment, and receive details about the application process.

RSVP by visiting whschool.org/vais

Congregation Neve Shalom in Metuchen will celebrate Purim at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom.

“A Wacky, Crazy Purim” will include a Megillah reading, Bingo and Kahoot games with prizes for children, religious school posters, trivia games and songs.

Use Zoom filters or wear a costume. Make noisemakers to drown out Haman’s name.

The Zoom meeting ID is 82477289017. Check Neve Now or call the temple for the passcode.

For more information, visit neveshalom.net or call 732-548-2238, ext. 12.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is hosting a free virtual lecture series on adolescent and family health issues.

Organized by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, this virtual lecture series is designed for parents and families. The presentation will address common parental concerns about the numerous ways the pandemic has impacted teens, from issues like isolation to how they cope, socialize and develop. The series will also explore addiction which has escalated during the pandemic and resources for successful recovery.

Each lecture will start at 6:30 p.m.

The full list of lecture topics is:

Feb. 10: Adolescents and Ways to Safely Socialize, presented by Dr. Susan Brill-Goldberg, Adolescent Medicine, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jyfOO0zmSLO5vPEr5wWu3A<https://saintpetershcs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jyfOO0zmSLO5vPEr5wWu3A>

Feb. 24: Adolescents/Family Coping Skills During the Pandemic, presented by Dr. Suzanne Lind, Psychiatry, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IG_wNhblTnSCIdlhFDU5kw

March 10: Adolescent Brain Development and Addiction, presented by Dr. Tejal Mehta, Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p6L9vxZ1SiuLRSQFuyW_Fw

March 24: Vaping and the Adolescent, presented by Nicki Francis and Mara Carlin, BS, CPS, Wellspring Center for Prevention

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TswvyYdFTxm6d5qSNMRNJw

April 7: Recovery Coaches, presented by Bonnie Nolan, PhD, Woodbridge Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (WOORP)

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dcB-NO7KQbCuOm1fhIIvqw

April 21: Successful Recovery from Addiction, presented by Don Rogers, Community Outreach director at The Recovery Village Cherry Hill at Cooper

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5QCvDKsbSk-JkDa2sAna3w

For more information on any of the virtual lectures, contact Robert J. LaForgia, coordinator, Healthier Middlesex, at rlaforgia@saintpetersuh.com or 732-745-8600, ext. 5831. Allow up to 48 hours for a response.

***

Nominations for the 25th annual Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award are being accepted through Feb. 12.

Members of the community can nominate a fellow New Jerseyan and give him or her the chance to be recognized for their service. They are people who help others in need, give their time and energy to solve community problems, and put others above themselves.

Each year, the Making a Difference Award presents $50,000 to one winner, $25,000 to two runners-up, and up to $7,500 to several others at a ceremony hosted by Ramapo College of New Jersey, which manages the awards program on behalf of the Russell Berrie Foundation.

Awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony in May.

The nomination form is available online at berrieawards.ramapo.edu.

The Latino Mental Health Association of New Jersey will hold its 2021 annual conference virtually on Feb. 19 and 20.

Find meaning across Latinx identities and adapt to changing times affecting racism, colorist and invisibility.

To register, visit www.latinomentalhealthnj.org

Co-sponsored by Horizon NJ Health and Rutgers School of Social Work.

The Middlesex County Youth Conservation Corps is dedicated to protecting and preserving the more than 8,000 acres of open space owned and maintained by Middlesex County.

Conservation Corps crew members must be 16 years of age or older. They work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from April 10 through June 5. Salary is $12.50 per hour.

Responsibilities include:

Litter clean-up, recycling and brush removal

Trail marking, building and maintenance

Mapping/survey of existing trail system

Plantings and reforestation management projects

Wildlife habitat enhancement projects

Invasive species management and removal

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to julia.derosso@co.middlesex.nj.us or mail to Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation, Attn: Julia DeRosso, P.O. Box 661, New Brunswick 08903.

Applications are due by Feb. 19.

Temple Emanu-El in Edison will present an evening of Jewish comedy, presented by Abe Vorensky, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 via Zoom.

Register at www.edisontemple.org/event/history-of-jewish-comedy

The Zoom meeting ID is 835 7221 415 using passcode “temple”.

Temple Emanu-El in Edison will present “Pandemic in Persia” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

“The Zoom Spiel” will include Shabbat L’Chol in celebration of Purim.

The Zoom meeting ID is 835 722 1415 using passcode “temple”.

The Metuchen Arts Council is joining with the Metuchen Human Relations Commission to schedule a virtual “Community Conversations” around the issues highlighted in 2021 Windows of Understanding Public Art Project. Those issues include food insecurity, youth engagement, trauma and recovery, public health and climate change.

All Community Conversations will start at 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/MetuchenHumanRelationsCommission/.

Feb. 24: Discussion on public health and trauma and recovery will focus on the work of the Metuchen First Aid Squad and Women Aware of New Brunswick. The artists interpreting those agencies missions include Dominique Brancato, Lauren Rabinowitz, Luciana Mallozzi, Martina Hanna, Amalya Sherman and Janice Fried.

April 21: In observance of Earth Day, Edison Greenways Group and artists Laura Curtis and Mickey Waring will explore the issue of c limate change.

In addition to the Community Conversations, the Metuchen programming for the Windows of Understanding Project will include an exhibition in the Metuchen Public Library Gallery of all the art discussed in the Community Discussion.

A virtual exhibit will also be mounted and available for viewing from the Metuchen Arts Council website at www.metuchenartscouncil.com. The project launches on Jan. 18, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, as a way of paying homage to Dr. King’s legacy.

For more information on Windows of Understanding, including a complete list of featured organizations, participating storefronts, and a full calendar of free events, visit http://www.windowsofunderstanding.org or on Instagram at @windowsofunderstanding, #weseethroughhate.

New Jersey Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Metuchen YMCA, 65 High St., Metuchen.

Everyone 17 years old and over is strongly encouraged to become a donor.

To make an appointment, visit www.nybc.org and click on “Donate.” Or, call Paul Edgcomb at 732-887-6633.

Middlesex College is developing apprenticeship opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing through Career Advance USA, a U.S. Department of Labor-funded grant. Apprenticeships, developed and implemented in collaboration with employers, are earn-and-learn programs that combine formal classroom learning with on-the-job training. Those interested in the program should register for a virtual information session at middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships. They will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 9, April 13 and May 11. The college is also looking for employers interested in developing workers. For more information about the grant and how to participate, visit middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships or contact Yarelis Figueroa at yfigueroa@middelsexcc.edu or John Miller at jsmiller@middlesexcc.edu.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

***

Ongoing

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.