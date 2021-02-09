Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert PHOTO CREDIT: ©2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC/PHOTOGRAPHER: ALLISTER FOSTER

By Rick Gables

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott star in Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent, a new original movie premiering Sunday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Barbara Niven and John Kapelos also return for more mystery in this latest installment. As crosswords editor, Tess Harper (Chabert) is poised for a puzzle-solving challenge against the groundbreaking, new supercomputer known as BB, the AI is involved in the death of its creator — the brilliant CEO of XCal Technologies (Lochlyn Munro). Tess finds herself swept into the investigation and once again, is at odds with Detective Logan O’Connor (Elliott).

What does it take to create a vaccine in record time to once and for all eradicate a global pandemic? What measures are in place to ensure its safety? And how did the world’s leading doctors and healthcare experts develop it? Discovery Channel’s timely special, The Vaccine: Conquering COVID will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special will also air on Monday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Science Channel. Set against the backdrop of a rising global death count and a pandemic that has left the world on edge, the special goes behind the scenes of the race for a vaccine and features interviews with the world’s leading doctors involved, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; and Dr. John Mascola of the National Institutes of Health, as well as interviews with scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. The special also details the heroic efforts of early trial volunteers. Viewers will hear firsthand accounts from those at the forefront of the pandemic.

The country’s most talented bakers take on springtime treats in a new season of Food Network’s hit culinary competition Spring Baking Championship, premiering with a special two-hour episode on Monday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Host Ali Khan returns to present 11 competitors with spring-themed baking challenges for a chance to take home the $25,000 grand prize. Through 10 episodes the competitors must prove they can create and elevate tasty springtime desserts to impress judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman. In the season premiere, bakers whip up tasty farm stand inspired breakfast treats.