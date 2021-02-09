Monmouth County News Briefs, Feb. 10

The Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will present the 2021 Howard Bodner Memorial Scholarship.

The Master Gardeners are offering several $1,000 scholarships to worthy candidates residing in Monmouth County who have been accepted to matriculate at a college or university for the fall semester of 2021. Previous winners are ineligible, according to a press release.

Current students already enrolled in an acceptable degree program may also apply. The candidates must be planning to major in Horticulture, Environmental Sciences, Plant Biology/Botany, Environmental Planning and Design or related agricultural fields.

Scholarship applications are available online at: https://tinyurl.com/mgscholarship21

For more information, email mgmcscholarship@gmail.com. The application deadline is April 1. Winners will be notified by June 1.

Chelsea Senior Living will be among the first assisted living companies in New Jersey to make on-site monoclonal antibody treatments available to residents symptomatic with COVID-19. This allows the affected residents to avoid a hospital trip while receiving a treatment that has been effective in reducing symptoms, according to a press release.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Monoclonal antibody therapy, given by infusion, is not a cure for COVID-19 and is not a substitute for the vaccine.

“While we have worked hard to minimize infection in our communities, we are still dealing with isolated outbreaks,” said Pat Banta, BSN/MA, Regional Director of Health Services for Chelsea Senior Living.

“Our partners at CCS Healthcare provide the monoclonal antibody infusion with expert monitoring during and after the infusion at the assisted living community to residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection and who fit the criteria for therapy. It reduces the likelihood of developing severe illness requiring the need for hospitalization, can provide short-term immunity and reduces the risk of infection transmission,” Banta said.

Chelsea residents and staff are currently receiving the COVID vaccination at the company’s 21 residences in New Jersey and New York. However, screening, testing, masking and social distancing will continue into 2021, according to the press release.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or ground water supplies throughout the company’s service areas, according to a press release.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select

projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and

sustainability.

The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals, according to the press release.

At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report about the project’s results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has

provided more than $352,000 in funding, according to the press release.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community