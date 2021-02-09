Opinion: Princeton Mobile Food Pantry grateful for donations from community

The Princeton Mobile Food Pantry (PMFP) provides weekly fresh produce and proteins to over 500 individuals living in Princeton and facing food insecurity. The people we serve experience food insecurity, and range in age, race, identity, background and mobility. We are a volunteer-led collective supporting our neighbors through various networks.

On behalf of our board, our volunteers, our partner organizations and the families we serve, we wish to thank everyone who has supported these efforts PMFP set a goal of raising $15,000 before year-end. Thanks to all of you, we have met and exceeded this goal. As a result, we have not only been able to continue our bi-weekly deliveries but increase the number of families that we serve.

Thank you again. For more information or if you need food assistance, please see pmfpantry.org

Liliana Morenilla, Chair

Amy Lansky, President

Princeton Mobile Food Pantry Team

Princeton