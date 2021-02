American Legion Post 253 will hold a made-to-order meatloaf dinner from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 13 at the post, 50 Devoe Ave., Spotswood.

Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and mixed salad.

Cost is $8.

Limited dine in, to go and curbside pickup available.

Pre-order by Feb. 12 by texting or calling orders to 732-991-9507.