Cranbury Boy Scout installs new media system at local church

1 / 4 Matt Ellsworth of Cranbury Boy Scout Troop 52 with hoagies for fundraiser on Feb. 7. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN ELLSWORTH 2 / 4 Ellsworth delivering hoagies on Superbowl Sunday in Cranbury Township. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN ELLSWORTH 3 / 4 Ellsworth's Eagle project work session in Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury in Cranbury Township. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN ELLSWORTH 4 / 4 Ellsworth (right) with help works to install new media system for First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN ELLSWORTH ❮ ❯

Princeton High School junior and Cranbury Boy Scout Matt Ellsworth is helping to put in a new media system at the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury.

For his Eagle project, Ellsworth is installing a new media system in Fellowship Hall that includes a new projector, a new motorized screen, new microphones, and will require running new cables through the walls.

The estimated total cost for the project is around $1,300.

He said the new system is needed due to the age of the current system, which frequently experiences problems that make it difficult or impossible to use.

“Many members of the church and others that use the space, the troop included, are anxious to have something like this,” he added.

To raise money for the project, he sold and delivered hoagies on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7. Ellsworth raised $842 and sold about 150 hoagies.

Anyone who wishes to donate can email mattellsworth22@gmail.com