Design work underway for upgrades at Marlboro intersection

MARLBORO – Monmouth County is in the design development phase as officials plan to construct upgrades at the intersection of county Route 520 and Conover Road/Boundary Road in Marlboro.

Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone said, “The intent of this project was to provide for safety enhancements at the intersection by improving the vertical and horizontal alignments; however, the geometry improvements were limited by the proximity of an existing residential structure at the southwest corner.

“When the property at the southwest corner came up for sale in the winter of 2020, Monmouth County purchased the property, which will allow us to adjust the road alignments and improve the safety enhancements as originally intended,” he said.

County representatives applied for and received a demolition permit in January and the Department of Public Works and Engineering has started preparing the site for the demolition of the residential structure, according to a press release from the county.

The demolition of the structure is planned for early spring and is anticipated to take two to four weeks, according to a press release.

When the upgrades at the intersection are completed, the improved intersection will have dedicated left turn lanes on Route 520 (an east-west road that is also known as Newman Springs Road) to provide safe turning movements onto Conover Road and onto Boundary Road, according to the press release.

A modern fully actuated traffic signal is proposed along with pedestrian crosswalks and curb ramps that will comply with the regulations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Conover Road (on the north side of Route 520) and Boundary Road (on the south side of Route 520) will be realigned, eliminating the existing road offset, according to the press release.

In total, Monmouth County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 924 bridges and culverts, and 239 traffic signals and beacons.