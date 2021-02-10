Hillsborough residents build snow men, dog, horse, fisherman

1 / 2 The first place entry is Matteo, age 9, and “Freezy” the snowman with 112 votes.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP 2 / 2 Placing second with a combined total of 99 votes was Riley, age 2, and her Uncle Dale with their fishing snowman and his big catch.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP ❮ ❯

During Winter Storm Orlena, the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation Department developed the “Best in Snow” Snowman Contest.

There were more than 30 entries.

Not only was there the traditional snowmen and groups of snowmen, there was also a 9-foot tall snowman, a patriotic snowman, as well as some creative sculptures including a dog, horse, Olaf, a polar bear, an igloo and a fishing snowman with his big catch.

