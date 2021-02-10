Member of Malouf family identified in fatal crash on Henderson Road

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CRABIEL HOME FOR FUNERALS

× PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CRABIEL HOME FOR FUNERALS

A member of the famed Malouf family has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in South Brunswick.

Police received a 911 call of a pickup truck that crashed into a tree on Henderson Road approximately 100 yards west of Route 1 around 10:41 a.m. Feb. 4.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle, and along with first responding officers, began lifesaving efforts, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.

An investigation is being conducted by South Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau into the crash. Preliminary indications are the truck was headed eastbound on Henderson Road when it drifted across the westbound lane of travel, exited the roadway and came to rest after striking a snowbank and a tree, according to the statement.

The male driver was transported by South Brunswick EMS to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was later pronounced dead.

Andrew Malouf, 73, of the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick, was identified on Feb. 5 as the decedent.

Born in New Brunswick, Malouf was raised in North Brunswick. He moved to Kendall Park 47 years ago, according to his obituary provided by The Crabiel Home for Funerals in Milltown.

Malouf was a certified top salesman at Malouf Ford Lincoln in North Brunswick. He received several awards over the years from the Ford Inner Circle.

He was a parishioner of St. Augustine’s of Canterbury RC Church in Kendall Park.

He was a member of the Italian American Social Club in North Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his wife Catherine (Scheska) Malouf (2000) and his parents Peter and Virginia (Bahash) Malouf Sr.

Surviving are his sons Andrew P. Malouf Jr. and Phillip A. Malouf, both of Kendall Park; his brothers Peter Malouf Jr. (Carol) of Milltown and Richard Malouf (Marilyn) of North Brunswick; his sister Judith Collins (Robert) of Robbinsville; his grandchildren Andrew Phillip Malouf III, James Riley Malouf and Gabriella Dorothy Malouf; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass and burial were private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Malouf’s name to St. Augustine RC Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park 08824.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, according to the statement.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Jesse Blake at 732-329-4000, ext. 7474