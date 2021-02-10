Bomb threat confirmed at Princeton Unified Middle School

The Princeton Unified Middle School was evacuated during the morning of Feb. 10 following a bomb threat, according to Princeton Public Schools officials.

The students and staff were taken to Princeton High School, across the street from the middle school on Walnut Lane. They sheltered in the high school’s performing arts center, the library and the cafeteria, with appropriate social distancing.

School district officials said school buses were available at the high school to help with social distancing or to take students home, if necessary.