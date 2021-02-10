North Brunswick Board of Education seeks candidate for unexpired term

The North Brunswick Board Of Education is seeking to fill an unexpired term for a school board position, on or about March 24, through January 2023’s Reorganization Meeting.

Candidates must file a letter of interest for the position; a resume is optional.

The applicant must be a citizen of the United States of America; be at least 18 years of age to qualify for office; be able to read and write; have been a resident of North Brunswick for at least one year; not disqualified as a voter; not disqualified from membership for the conviction of crimes; be willing to undergo a criminal history background investigation through the State Department of Education; and be a registered voter in the district.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Preferably, email the letter to Assistant Business Administrator/Board Secretary Rosa Hock at rhock@nbtschools.org. If email is not available, submit the letter to Rosa Hock, 308 Old Georges Road, Maple Meade School, North Brunswick 08902.