Real Central NJ Soccer signs Hillsborough native as first female player

The region’s newest pre-professional soccer club announced that their inaugural women’s signing is Hillsborough native Amelia Curtis. Real Central NJ Soccer’s women’s team will play in the WPSL beginning in May. In January, WPSL saw 21 former players chosen in the National Women’s Soccer League 2021 college draft. “I am looking forward to being part of the inaugural team and excited to be surrounded by so many talented players who want to represent our area,” Curtis said in a statement provided by Real Central NJ Soccer. “When you think about the circumstances of the past year, you can’t help but feel for the college players not having opportunities to play. However, I’ve seen Amelia hungrier than ever and I truly think that she will be a breakout star for our team and within our league as she prepares for her collegiate season. She continues to improve the tactical side of her game along with her leadership qualities. The summer of 2021 is going to be an exciting one for Amelia,” Coach Brian Thomsen said in the statement. The 21-year-old midfielder is in her third year playing for The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). She was a key contributor to TCNJ’s 2019 NJAC Championship season and received several awards recognizing her on-field accomplishments, according to the statement. “Amelia truly embodies all the player characteristics we are looking for in building our team’s culture. In addition to being an impactful player and leader on the field, she finds many opportunities to give back to the game through coaching youth players and using her experience to build their confidence,” women’s league General Manager Ben Chrnelich said in the statement. Season tickets are on sale now and individual match tickets will be available in March. More information can be found at www.realcentralnj.soccer. Join the club’s mailing list at https://subscribe.realcentralnj.soccer/signup Real Central New Jersey Soccer is the trade name of Mercer U23 Soccer, a limited liability company registered in New Jersey.