Saint Peter’s Healthcare System offers CDC-sanctioned program to prevent, delay Type 2 diabetes

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is committed to assisting members of the community prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through a free, year-long program that teaches improved nutrition, increased exercise, stress management and weight loss.

The Prevent T2 program is open to anyone 18 years or older diagnosed with prediabetes or with a history of gestational diabetes.

The next year-long session, which will be held virtually, begins on March 3, and pre-registration is required.

The program recently received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Preliminary Recognition, a designation reserved for programs that are effectively delivering a quality, evidence-based program and one that is proven to be advancing toward CDC Full Recognition status. Full Recognition is achieved once individuals have participated in the program for a specific duration of time and exhibit data that reflects the achievement of specific CDC benchmarks. Taught by registered dietitian nutritionists, Prevent T2 has already shown promising outcomes. This is Saint Peter’s fifth session and the current 14 participants have had a collective weight loss of 264 pounds and an increase of 255 minutes per week in physical activity.

Sessions are designed to be both fun and educational. Lifestyle coaches track progress while the group format allows for collegial support that inspires healthier living and a commitment to individual goals.

The next session begins on March 3 with all classes meeting virtually on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. The year-long program meets every other week for the first six months, followed by monthly meetings in the second half of the year.

Call 732-339-7772 for more information or to register.

Space is limited.

Classes will be offered in English and Spanish as needed.