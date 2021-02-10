Update: Recycling bins full on North Harrison Street

Editor’s note: Princeton Police sent an update at 4 p.m. Feb. 10 that the bins are full and the municipality is waiting for Mercer County to deliver two more bins.

Due to the winter storm last week and the challenges faced with collecting recycling, Mercer County has provided two containers for Princeton residents to bring their recycling to if they do not want to wait until the next scheduled pickup, which is set for Monday, Feb. 15.

These containers are in the parking lot of 27 N. Harrison St., Princeton, and will be accessible 24/7.

Do not put trash in the container. Dumpsters are for recycling materials only.

No plastic bags. If you transport items in plastic bags, dump the items into the container and dispose of the plastic bags appropriately.

Do not place items outside of the containers.

Maintain social distancing if others are around.