East Brunswick council honors Assemblyman Sterley Stanley for his contributions in town

EAST BRUNSWICK–Acknowledging his three years of service on the governing body, the East Brunswick Township Council honored former councilman and current Assemblyman Sterley Stanley.

Councilman Michael Spadafino, who was Stanley’s runningmate during the 2016 council election, read a resolution during the Feb. 8 council meeting honoring Stanley for his years of service to the community.

Stanley served as a councilman from Jan. 1, 2017, through Jan. 26 and served as council president in 2019 and 2020, according to the council.

Honored by the resolution, Stanley thanked everyone, and said it was an honor working with each member of the governing body and the municipal staff.

“[When] we set forth a long time ago in late 2016, we had specific goals in mind, Mayor Brad Cohen, Spadafino and myself. I truly believe in the four years that I was there we were able to achieve and surpass a lot of those goals that we set out based on the needs of our voters,” Stanley said. “I truly feel that we worked as a team cohesively and with the addition of Councilman James Wendell, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan and Councilman Kevin McEvoy onto the team in 2018, once again, we proved the voters right and we work together.”

Stanley said one of his proudest achievements as council president was that the governing body was a cohesive unit.

“We might have had differences of opinion and we have differences in the way we solve things, but at the end of the day, we all got together and did what was best for the township,” Stanley said.

“I feel honored now to not just represent East Brunswick, but the whole 18th District, and all seven towns that are there,” he said.

Stanley said he looks forward to applying everything he has learned in the last four years on the council and everything he has achieved in the township and bring it to the state level.

“Once again, I want to thank everyone that has been with me the last four years, who stood by my side, helped me, taught me, and guided me also to where I am right now. I feel quite privileged and I thank you, I thank the council, I thank the mayor,” Stanley said. “[I] thank especially Township Clerk Nennette Perry for a lot of help that she put in to help me, along with our Business Administrator Joseph Criscuolo, who was always taking my calls at all hours, and of course our Township Attorney Michael Baker who was always there for me whenever I needed to ask any kind of question.”

