Harold Allen Wittlinger (Hal), 87, a resident of The Quadrangle in Haverford, PA, passed away on January 30, 2021.

He was born on January 16, 1934, the only child of Harold and Helen (Coates) Wittlinger in Euclid, OH. Hal graduated from Case Western Reserve University and moved to NJ to work for RCA in 1956. Shortly after moving to NJ he took flying lessons, got his pilot’s license and now had a quick (if the weather was good) way to get back to Ohio. Marilyn and he and later the kids, flew to many places throughout the country. Enjoying traveling, they also took many other trips including Disney World, almost annually.

Hal’s career with RCA, and its successive companies, spanned over 55 years beginning in the Tube Division in Harrison, NJ, then Astro Division, where, among other projects, he worked on the camera for the Nimbus satellite. In the Semiconductor Division in Somerville, NJ he designed and was responsible for applications of integrated circuits.

Hal was awarded over 30 U.S. patents and published more than 60 articles and papers. When Hal wasn’t creating electronics in his own “screen room” he designed, he was busy building play equipment for the kids or doing house construction projects. A member of Pennington Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, he was also active in the Hopewell Business Association and a member of Kiwanis. He was an active supporter of P.E.O., an educational organization to which his wife is a 61-year member. Together they attended over 45 NJ conventions and many P.E.O. International conventions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Gibbons Wittlinger, their daughter, Linda Dowd (Jerry) of Newtown Square, PA, and grandchildren Nick Boudreau, Jack Boudreau, and Maggie Dowd; their son, David Allan Wittlinger (Sheri), of Hilltown, PA, and grandchildren Dana Wittlinger, Danielle Wittlinger, Michael Yenny, Michelle Yenny and great-granddaughter Whitney Yenny, sisters-in-law Shirley San Soucie of Longwood, FL and Beverly Atseff (Larry) of Western Springs, IL and five nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held at a future date and a virtual Memorial celebration service will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ.

Contributions may be made to P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or to Pennington Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Main St., Pennington, NJ 08534.