×

Jacob “Jake” David Hausman, Jr., 68, of Hurt, VA and formerly of Hightstown, NJ died suddenly Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was the husband of the late June Intravartolo Hausman.

He was born December 6, 1952 in Princeton, NJ, a son of the late Jacob David Hausman and Anna Conovitz Hausman.

He is survived by a sister, Sandra Arrington and her husband, Joel of Florida; a niece, Barbara Young and her husband, Paul of Williston, VT; a nephew, Michael Reed of Hurt; a niece Dawne Pelton and her husband Jason of Florida; a brother-in-law, Gordon Reed of Hurt; two stepdaughters, Brenda George of Florida and Candy Macaluso of Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara A. Reed.

There will be no services or interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pittsylvania County Animal Shelter 11541 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531 or Salvation Army 2215 Park Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.