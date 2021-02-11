×

John Procaccino of Stuart, FL passed away December 24, 2020.

He was born in Princeton, New Jersey and was a lifelong resident. John graduated from Princeton High School and continued his education at Rupert Trade School, becoming an electrician. John retired in 2014, after 48 years of service as an Electrical Supervisor with Hatzel & Buehler of IBEW LU 269, in Trenton, New Jersey.

He was a volunteer with the Princeton Fire Department, holding many positions, including Assistant Chief for 42 years.

He had many interests, including doting on his grandson, Dominic and the game of golf.

John is survived by his wife, Laura and grandson Dominic, both of Stuart, FL. He also leaves behind daughter Alexis of Oklahoma, sisters Judy Procaccino of Princeton, NJ and Mary Ann Procaccino (Joe) of Hopewell, NJ, niece Rebecca and her children, Dana and Kelly; nephew Matthew (Brittany), along with many cousins and friends, including a very special friend, Diane Taylor.

John is predeceased by his parents Mary Ann and Ernest Procaccino, and his beloved son, Nicholas A, who passed away in 2006.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations may be made in John’s name to any local charity, including the following:

Tykes & Teens, 3577 SW Corporate Way, Palm City, FL 34990

YMCA of the Treasure Coast, 1700 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34996

Grace Place Church, 1550 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997

Or directly to Dominic Procaccino, his grandson, c/o Laura Procaccino, 2499 Madison Street, Stuart, FL 34997