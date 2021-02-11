Princeton man charged with vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign in Lawrence Township, faces other charges

A 50-year-old Princeton man is facing multiple charges for allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in two unrelated incidents that occurred on Feb. 9, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

In addition to a criminal mischief charge, the man was issued summonses for eluding police, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of the administration of law in an unrelated incident, police said.

Police responded to the CVS drug store at 2971 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township after receiving a call about a man who was acting erratically and harassing customers.

Police located the man as he was driving away on Brunswick Pike, according to reports. A police officer reportedly tried to stop him, but he allegedly ignored the officer’s commands and continued driving. He was found a short distance away on a side street, police said.

As officers attempted to arrest him, one of the officers suffered an injury, according to reports.

During a subsequent investigation, police determined that he was the same man who had been observed on surveillance video vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in front of a resident’s home on Lawrence Road earlier in the day, according to officials.