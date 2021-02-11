South Brunswick reports decrease in COVID cases, one additional death

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Although the number of positive cases of COVID-19 “dipped dramatically” from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, but the South Brunswick Township Office of Emergency Management is cautioning residents about relaxing their prevention efforts.

“Although the numbers declined over the past week, we are still in the height of the second wave, and we need to maintain the safeguards that have slowed the spread including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and limiting any large gatherings. We are, however, hopeful that this decline in cases will continue, marking the end of the second wave. We continue to urge any individuals showing any potential COVID-related symptoms to obtain a rapid test, so we can continue to battle the rise in cases,” a statement released on Feb. 10 said.

STATISTICS:

This past week, South Brunswick officials were notified of 45 new cases of residents testing positive. This number represents a 56% decrease in new cases than were reported last week.

In addition, 19 cases were reported from previous weeks.

South Brunswick currently has 1,971 cases of residents who have tested positive.

Officials also received notification of one additional fatality, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in South Brunswick to 55.

Statewide, 2,786 people are hospitalized due to COVID, a 14% decrease in the number of hospitalizations over the previous two weeks, according to the statement. Middlesex County saw its numbers increase to 62,670 total cases.

VACCINATION INFORMATION:

Currently, vaccines are available to paid and unpaid healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term and congregate care facilities, first responders including sworn law enforcement and fire professionals, individuals over 65, and individuals 16-64 with certain medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus, as defined by the CDC.

A free telephone hotline with live operators to answer questions in multiple languages and help people sign up has been established by the state. The call center, reachable at 855-568-0545, is slated to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, visit https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/

Questions about Middlesex County-operated vaccine sites can be directed to the county-operated Call Center at 732-745-3100. Specific county COVID sites information is available at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19​.

Visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligible-recipients for a list of all locations statewide where the vaccine is being offered.

COVID-19 TESTING:

COVID testing in South Brunswick is conducted by Ridgewood Labs on Route 27. All testing is done outdoors while seated in your vehicle. There is no charge for the uninsured. Masks required. To register, visit https://test.sbnj.online/reg/sbnj.aspx

To find additional free public testing locations in New Jersey by county, including short-term pop-up testing sites. Search New Jersey’s permanent testing locations, both public and private, using the test site finder tool at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing#test-sites

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and treatment is available at Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, to all people whether they have health insurance or not, and regardless of immigration status. Find an FQHC by visiting https://healthapps.state.nj.us/fhs/cphc/cphcSearch.aspx, through 211 online, or by directly calling 211 (support is available in English and Spanish).

TRAVEL ADVISORY LIST:

New Jersey strongly discourages all non-essential interstate travel at this time.

Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging following recommendations from the CDC:

If travel is unavoidable, travelers should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) 1-3 days before the trip and again 3-5 days after the trip.

If travelers test positive, they should self-isolate for at least 10 days and should postpone travel during that time.

If travelers test negative, they should quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.

If testing is not available (or if the results are delayed), travelers should quarantine for 10 days after travel.

The advisory is no longer specific to certain states. Because of the rising number of case counts across all states, there is an increased risk of spread of COVID-19 upon return from any travel.

INDOOR CAPACITY LIMITS RAISED FROM 25% TO 35% FOR CERTAIN BUSINESSES:

Gov. Phil Murphy has increased indoor capacity limits from 25% to 35% for several businesses, including food and beverage establishments and entertainment and recreational businesses.

The Executive Order also lifts the 10 p.m. curfew for in-person indoor restaurant service; however, local officials may continue to regulate the hours of operation of indoor restaurant service and indoor operations of other non-essential businesses after 8 p.m., as they have been able to since Nov. 12.

The prohibition on seating at indoor bar areas remains in effect.