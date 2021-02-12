East Brunswick introduces ordinances for various traffic signal upgrades

EAST BRUNSWICK–The Township Council introduced three ordinances to approve traffic signal improvements for various intersections throughout the municipality.

The council is considering traffic signals at the intersections of Old Bridge Turnpike and Main Street, Cranbury Road at Evergreen Boulevard East and Veterans Way, and Cranbury Road at Lexington Avenue and Cornwall Drive.

The first reading of the ordinance took place during the Feb. 8 council meeting via video conference; the second and final reading is scheduled for Feb. 22.

The Old Bridge Turnpike and Main Street intersection will be controlled by a traffic control signal in accordance with the as-built Traffic Signal Plan and timing directive bearing the date of Oct. 1, 2020, inspected Dec. 3, 2020, according to the council.

For the Cranbury Road at Evergreen Boulevard East and Veterans Way intersection, it will be controlled by a traffic control signal in accordance with the as-built Traffic Signal Plan dated March 12, 2020, and timing directive bearing the date of March 12, 2020, prepared by Maser Consulting, according to the council.

The Cranbury Road at Lexington Avenue and Cornwall Drive will be controlled by a traffic signal in accordance with the As-Built Traffic Signal Plan dated March 12, 2020, and timing directive bearing the date of March 12, 2020, prepared by Maser Consulting, according to the council.

For more information, visit www.eastbrunswick.org/129/Agendas-Minutes.

