Examiner News Briefs, Feb. 17

New Jersey residents who are in their senior year in high school and are planning a career in agriculture or science may apply for the New Jersey Agricultural Achievement Award. One winner will be selected and awarded a scholarship to honor their achievements.

The New Jersey Agricultural Achievement Award, sponsored by Dr. Amy Butewicz, a former New Jersey Equestrian of the Year, was started because of her desire to give back to the community. Worth $500, this scholarship is meant to assist its recipient in beginning their future in agriculture, according to a press release.

The qualifications for receiving the award include submitting an application, a resume and an essay answering the question, “How has your involvement within your respective nominating organization helped to shape your future career choice?”

In addition, a contestant is required to be a current, active member of an organization on the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board. Each organization on the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board can nominate a maximum of two contestants.

The winner of the award must attend the awards ceremony on June 16 at the Horse Park of New Jersey, Upper Freehold Township, at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the ceremony.

Mail application, resume and essay by May 15 to NJDA, Attn: Lynn Mathews, P.O. Box 330, Trenton, NJ 08625.

Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events in local communities so residents have the opportunity to get rid of old documents and confidential files safely.

“We encourage Monmouth County residents to take advantage of these free events to dispose of personal documents properly,” Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “This event not only protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: April 25, Millstone Park, 4 Red Valley Road, Millstone Township.

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is free to Monmouth County residents only. No businesses are allowed at these events. Details: www.visitmonmouth.com (recycling section) or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2021-22 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign (NJECC).

“We would like to invite all independent charitable organizations to join Monmouth County’s annual charitable campaign,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the Monmouth County 2021-22 campaign chairman. “There are many extraordinary not-for-profit organizations in our community that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County.”

Interested charities must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. March 1. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years, according to a press release from the county.

For more information, contact Maria Wojciechowski by email at njecc@co.monmouth.nj.us or by phone at 732-303-2888. Applications and instructions may be found at njecc.net/charity-applications/

Last year, public employees in Monmouth County and its partners throughout the state donated $625,443 from 1,783 donors to support the work of approximately 800 charitable organizations in Monmouth County and around the globe, according to the press release.