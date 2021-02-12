News Transcript News Briefs, Feb. 17

The directors of the Freehold Jewish Center, Broad Street, Freehold Borough, have announced the reopening of the synagogue in time for the festival of Purim on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

The Book of Esther, known as “the megillah,” will be read by Rabbi Nathan Langer at both services. If an individual cannot attend a service in person, contact the synagogue office to be provided with a Zoom link to hear and watch the reading.

Regular Sabbath services will begin on Friday at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday at 9 a.m. Strict Freehold Borough Board of Health and state COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Due to an attendance mandate, individuals are asked to call the office at 732-462-0254 to reserve a seat. Masks and social distancing are still required. Temperature will be taken upon entry, according to a press release from the synagogue.

Connie Greene of Freehold Township, vice president, RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery (IFPR), was elected chair of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Professional Advisory Committee for Addictions. Greene began her two-year term on Jan. 15.

The purpose of the Professional Advisory Committee (PAC) is to make recommendations pertinent to the prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery of substance use disorders, as well as co-occurring disorders, to the commissioner of the Department of Human Services (DHS) through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS). Through such recommendations, the PAC will advocate for an integrated, holistic system of care to promote overall wellness, according to a press release.

“It is my honor to be chairing this committee of vital leaders in the field of mental health and substance use disorder in New Jersey,” said Greene, who leads a team of more than 180 at IFPR. “I look forward to putting into action the lessons of the past year and the COVID-19 pandemic to enhance quality of care for the populations we serve.”

During the past 30 years, Greene has led IFPR, resulting in its growth as a leader in the delivery of drug, alcohol and nicotine addiction prevention and intervention services, according to the press release.

The institute is the largest provider of hospital-based peer recovery services in the country, conducting more than 20,000 bedside consultations per year in emergency departments and inpatient floors throughout New Jersey. IFPR is also the largest provider of free tobacco and nicotine cessation services in the state, according to the press release.

Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events in local communities so residents have the opportunity to get rid of old documents and confidential files safely.

“We encourage Monmouth County residents to take advantage of these free events to dispose of personal documents properly,” Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “This event not only protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

• June 27 – Park Avenue Elementary School, 280 Park Ave., Freehold Borough;

• Oct. 2 – Freehold Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Plaza, Freehold Township;

• Oct. 17 – Marlboro municipal complex, 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro.

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is free to Monmouth County residents only. No businesses are allowed at these events. Details: www.visitmonmouth.com (recycling section) or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2021-22 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign (NJECC).

“We would like to invite all independent charitable organizations to join Monmouth County’s annual charitable campaign,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the Monmouth County 2021-22 campaign chairman. “There are many extraordinary not-for-profit organizations in our community that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County.”

Interested charities must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. March 1. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years, according to a press release from the county.

For more information, contact Maria Wojciechowski by email at njecc@co.monmouth.nj.us or by phone at 732-303-2888. Applications and instructions may be found at njecc.net/charity-applications/

Last year, public employees in Monmouth County and its partners throughout the state donated $625,443 from 1,783 donors to support the work of approximately 800 charitable organizations in Monmouth County and around the globe, according to the press release.

Freehold Township municipal officials have entered into a shared services agreement with East Windsor through which Freehold Township will provide the services of a licensed health officer to the Mercer County community.

East Windsor does not have a full-time health officer at the present time.

On Feb. 9, the Township Committee authorized the agreement for interim health officer services with East Windsor. In addition to her duties in Freehold Township, municipal health officer Margaret Jahn will also work as East Windsor’s health officer on an interim basis.

A resolution passed by the committee states the agreement will be beneficial to Freehold Township and East Windsor taxpayers.