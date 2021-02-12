Queens men charged in Spotswood for possession of hundreds of pounds of marijuana

Two men have been charged after allegedly being found in possession of hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

Christopher Stennett, 58, and Ricardo Jackson, 48, both of Jamaica, Queens, New York, were each charged on Feb. 12 with one count of first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, one count of second-degree conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and one count of third-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of the Goddard School, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael S. Zarro Jr. of the Spotswood Police Department.

A narcotics investigation conducted by the Spotswood Police Department allegedly resulted in a search of a shipping crate at an industrial site, which yielded approximately 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to the statement.

Stennett and Jackson were taken into custody at the scene as they allegedly attempted to load the crate onto a truck and leave the area, according to reports.

Both men are lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending detention hearings in Superior Court.

Anyone with information should call Patrolman James Parson III of the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121.