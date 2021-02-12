Resigning school board member pledges $1,000 scholarship to graduating North Brunswick senior

NORTH BRUNSWICK – An outgoing member of the North Brunswick Board of Education has pledged a $1,000 donation to a graduating high school senior.

Traci Rubin announced her formal resignation from the school board during a meeting on Jan. 27. She said she got engaged in 2020 and will be relocating away from North Brunswick.

“These last five years have provided me with not only an extended family, but close friends and invaluable experience for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life,” Rubin said.

A 2010 graduate of North Brunswick Township High School, Rubin said she is leaving on a “wonderful note with incredible memories” and said she has been “so humbled by this experience.”

Since Rubin received a scholarship from Chartwells when she was in high school, she said she wanted to donate $1,000 for a graduating senior who demonstrates leadership in academics and community.

“I figured it was a way to pay it forward,” she said.

The school board is seeking to fill her unexpired term, beginning on or about March 24, through January 2023’s reorganization meeting. Interested candidates must file a letter of interest for the position; a resume is optional.

The applicant must be a citizen of the United States; be at least 18 years of age to qualify for office; be able to read and write; have been a resident of North Brunswick for at least one year; not be disqualified as a voter; not be disqualified from membership for the conviction of crimes; be willing to undergo a criminal history background investigation through the state Department of Education; and be a registered voter in the district.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Preferably, email the letter to Assistant Business Administrator/Board Secretary Rosa Hock at rhock@nbtschools.org

If email is not available, submit the letter to Rosa Hock, 308 Old Georges Road, Maple Meade School, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.