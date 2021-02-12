Sayreville school district seeks COVID relief funding

SAYREVILLE – Administrators in the Sayreville School District are seeking about $156,000 from the state to address certain impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent Board of Education meeting, members approved the submission of an Addressing Student Loss Application to the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE).

According to district administrators, the grant is provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grant is estimated to be in the amount of $156,000, according to district administrators. If the money is awarded to Sayreville, the funding will be used to implement evidence-based interventions to address student learning loss due to school closures caused by the pandemic.

“[Assistant Superintendent Marilyn] Shediack has been hard at work finding us grant money and working with [Assistant Superintendent Eric] Glock-Molloy,” Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe said regarding the grant application.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the district has implemented a hybrid model of instruction during the 2020-21 school year where students receive in-person and remote learning on alternating days. Students also have the option of receiving fully remote instruction.

As of Feb. 8, all students participating in the hybrid model receive remote instruction on Wednesdays. All students at the Sayreville Middle School and Sayreville War Memorial High School receive in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays; two cohorts of kindergarten through fifth grade pupils alternate between Mondays/Thursdays and Tuesdays/Fridays as their in-person days.

Kindergarten pupils and students in self-contained classrooms receive in-person instruction on every day except Wednesday, as of Feb. 8.