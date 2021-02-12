Zimmerli launches new virtual programs in February

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers invites the university community and general public to a variety of virtual programs while the museum building remains closed to the public and in-person events are suspended until further notice.

The new series BLOOM: Explore Growth and Self-Expression Through Art begins on Feb. 13. A partnership between the Zimmerli and Sisterwork, a New Brunswick start-up committed to addressing intergenerational poverty in New Jersey, the program invites participants to engage with artwork in the museum’s collections through mindfulness, movement, and community narratives.

The first session, “Strike a Pose: Our Bodies as Works of Art,” explores the different ways that body movement and performance have informed visual culture, while participants learn a variety of yoga poses inspired by the museum’s collections.

Future workshops include “Life Portraits: Share Your Stories through Art Making” on March 13 and “Thrive: Sketching Your Growth through Botany” on April 10.

All sessions are free and open to the public, and conducted with both English and Spanish instruction.

Visit Zimmerli at Home Virtual Events for details and Zoom information.

Register now for the next session of Art Adventures, which begins Feb. 16 and meets virtually over eight Tuesdays.

Open to artists of all skill levels between the ages of 7 and 14, these afterschool classes explore a variety of mediums and methods.

For details and registration, visit go.rutgers.edu/artadventures.

Get creative when the Zimmerli returns to Rutgers Global’s Friendship Fridays on Feb. 19. Artist, curator, and Rutgers alum Wes Sherman guides participants through an hour-long still life sketch lesson.

This weekly pop-up lounge for Rutgers students is free and no experience is required, just grab your favorite writing instrument and some paper, and join a session at 10 a.m. or 4 p.m.

Find Zoom links and all details here.

Join the next virtual event for Zimmerli members on Feb. 24, “The Fate of Art in Vienna during the Nazi Era” with Rutgers alumna Victoria S. Reed, Curator for Provenance at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA).

Many works of art that were in private collections before World War II were displaced, looted, or forcibly sold during the National Socialist period. Recent attempts to recover lost and stolen masterworks have led to high-profile ownership disputes in the United States.

This lecture examines the fate of these collections, with particular attention to the journeys of highlights from the MFA’s collection, as well as recognized paintings by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele.

Current members are invited to register on Zoom.

To become a Zimmerli member, click here.

Find more ways to experience the museum on Zimmerli at Home – wherever you are, whenever you want.

Don’t miss Everyday Soviet: Soviet Industrial Design and Nonconformist Art (1959–89) and Musings by Moonlight: The Moon from Japanese Art to Japonism, now in Online Exhibitions, and recordings of “A Feast for the Eyes!” and “The Moral Responsibility of the Artist” in Videos. Plus, explore eMuseum, Make Art at Home, Art + Music, Virtual Backgrounds, Online Exhibitions, Artist Interviews, Virtual Events, and Staff Favorites.

