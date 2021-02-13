Atlantic Hub-Independent News Briefs, Feb. 17

On Feb. 21 at 11 a.m., Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, will host a virtual cooking class for the upcoming holiday of Purim. Chef Margo Tikijian will demonstrate the proper way to prepare and bake Hamantaschen and a chocolate babka.

Viewers are invited to prepare their dough for the Hamantaschen in advance and then follow along in their own kitchen to complete the recipe.

Because chocolate babka is more time-intensive and requires three separate risings of the dough, the chef will be doing a demonstration only to show how to complete the various steps in the process, according to a press release.

This event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Register at the event page at cbirumson.org. The ingredients for Hamantaschen can be found on the page.

Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events in local communities so residents have the opportunity to get rid of old documents and confidential files safely.

“We encourage Monmouth County residents to take advantage of these free events to dispose of personal documents properly,” Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “This event not only protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

• June 5 – Keyport Fireman’s Field parking lot, West Front Street, Keyport;

• June 19 – Shrewsbury municipal building, 419 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury;

• Aug. 7 – Matawan-Aberdeen train station, Parking Lot 1, Aberdeen Township;

• Aug. 14 – Aberdeen Township municipal building, 1 Aberdeen Square, Aberdeen Township;

• Nov. 13 – Middletown North High School, 63 Tindal Road, Middletown.

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is free to Monmouth County residents only. No businesses are allowed at these events. Details: www.visitmonmouth.com (recycling section) or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2021-22 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign (NJECC).

“We would like to invite all independent charitable organizations to join Monmouth County’s annual charitable campaign,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the Monmouth County 2021-22 campaign chairman. “There are many extraordinary not-for-profit organizations in our community that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County.”

Interested charities must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. March 1. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years, according to a press release from the county.

For more information, contact Maria Wojciechowski by email at njecc@co.monmouth.nj.us or by phone at 732-303-2888. Applications and instructions may be found at njecc.net/charity-applications/

Last year, public employees in Monmouth County and its partners throughout the state donated $625,443 from 1,783 donors to support the work of approximately 800 charitable organizations in Monmouth County and around the globe, according to the press release.

In an effort to increase outreach regarding drug abuse prevention, the Keyport Borough Council has authorized a social media profile for the Keyport Municipal Alliance.

On Feb. 2, the Borough Council authorized the Keyport Municipal Alliance’s social media profile. The action establishes an official Facebook account that will provide public information and promote the programs, activities and services of the alliance.

Under a borough statute, official social media profiles must be authorized by the council. A social media profile for the Keyport Municipal Alliance was established at the request of Municipal Alliance Coordinator Barbara Hilliard, according to a resolution.

The Keyport Municipal Alliance, according to the borough’s website, was established to provide consultation, programs, training and resources to the community with the goal of preventing and reducing the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Hilliard and other individuals approved by Borough Administrator Jay Delaney will be designated as the administrators of the social media profile.

Arnold Walter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazlet, a 202-bed facility, is now under the management of Excelsior Care Group LLC, a healthcare management firm that provides consulting services to sub-acute rehabilitation and nursing centers in the tri-state area.

Arnold Walter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center offers a home-like environment and specialized services specifically designed to maximize residents’ well-being, including 24/7 nursing care, post-surgery orthopedic rehabilitation, stroke recovery, pain management, wound care management and on-site physician visits.

The facility has an Indian Unit that offers Indian physicians, daily prayer and religious services, Indian cuisine and 24-hour Indian interpreters.

Assisting Hands Home Care, a Tinton Falls-based company that provides professional in-home care services to clients in Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, has received

both the 2021 Best of Home Care®– Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse.

“Our goal is to provide the best care to our clients and their families that allow them to remain safe and happy in their homes with top-notch professional caregivers,” said Gerry Patrizio, owner of Assisting Hands Home Care.

“I am so proud our caregivers dedicate their lives to helping others. There is no place like home and caregivers allow clients to age how and where they want. We rely on Home Care Pulse to gather honest feedback about the services our certified home health aides give and the work experience so we can constantly improve the care we deliver and our work environment,” Patrizio said.

These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse.