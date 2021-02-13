Greenwood House Senior Healthcare vaccinates its residents

To date, almost 250 residents and employees from Greenwood House, Abrams Residence, as well as their home care and hospice teams, have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine thanks to CVS Pharmacy in Manalapan, which administered their shots.PHOTO COURTESY OF GREENWOOD HOUSE
To date, almost 250 residents and employees from Greenwood House, Abrams Residence, as well as their home care and hospice teams, have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine thanks to CVS Pharmacy in Manalapan, which administered their shots.
“The more vaccines become available to everyone, the sooner we can get back to normal. This is the first step to opening the doors to our families, friends, loved ones who have not had physical contact with each other for almost an entire year,” Richard Goldstein, executive director, said in a prepared statement.
After receiving their shots, Greenwood House employees and residents took their best “basketball” shot to enter a raffle.
Workers at hospitals and nursing homes were among the first to become eligible to become inoculated against the coronavirus when the vaccines became available last month.