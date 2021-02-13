Larken Associates negotiates lease with AKRF at Montgomery Commons in Princeton

Montgomery Commons in Princeton

Larken Associates, a commercial and residential real estate building, development and management firm, has negotiated a lease with AKRF at its Montgomery Commons office campus located at the intersection of Route 206 and Applegate Road in Princeton.

Established in 1981, AKRF is a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in environmental, planning and engineering services. Operating out of offices throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, AKRF’s deeply experienced team helps bring a variety of initiatives – public and private, large and small – from planning to approval to implementation.

Previously occupying an office along Route 1 in Princeton, AKRF’s new home at Montgomery Commons will allow the firm to expand its presence more efficiently in the market as they assist with the wide range of public and private projects throughout the greater Princeton area and the region, according to information provided by Larken Associates.

Montgomery Commons is a 59,000-square-foot, nine-building office complex offering flexible and modern office spaces tailored to the needs of businesses of all types.

Complementing its Colonial Williamsburg-style design, the complex also boasts a variety of features designed around promoting employee health and safety including offices with private entrances, bathrooms, and kitchenettes, as well as dedicated, individual HVAC units for each suite, according to the statement.