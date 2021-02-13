Monroe reports 80 new COVID-19 cases in a week, vaccination center open at senior center

MONROE – Monroe officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 3,106, according to the Monroe Township Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

The seven-day period was from Feb. 4-10. The age range of the cases are from 5-87.

There are a total of 67 cases reported from the New Jersey Training School for Boys.

The township has lost five more residents from COVID-19, which bring the total number of residents lost to 167, 88 in long-term care facilities and 77 community-wide.

Forty additional positive cases were reported community-wide from August through January.

Vaccination center coordinated by the Middlesex County Board of Health is open at the Monroe Senior Center. Vaccines are administered by appointments only through the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System on the state’s website at covidvaccine.nj.gov. The senior center was designated as one of five regional vaccination centers operating through the County vaccination program.

With the efforts of Mayor Stephen Dalina and the Township Council, the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Monroe Township Senior Center is now limited to serving only Monroe Township and Middlesex County residents.

The Monroe Library is temporarily closed to the public. Phones are staffed and librarians are available to answer reference questions and place books on hold. Curbside pickup service has resumed by appointment at the drive-thru window. Book drops are open at the library’s drive-thru window and senior center.

Virtual programs for adults and children are available including Black History Month and Valentine’s Day programs. For more information visit www.monroetwplibrary.org/virtual-programs.

On Sept. 8, the library’s bookmobile went back on the road making contactless deliveries. Requests, which will be limited to 10 items, must be made in advance via email at bookmobile@monroetwplibrary.org. For more information visit www.monroetwplibrary.org or call the bookmobile office at 732-521-5000 ext. 126.

The township has resumed medical transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. With retrofitted buses and social distancing in place, medical transportation is available Monday through Friday for township seniors and people with disabilities. To make a reservation call 609-443-0511 between 1-4:15 p.m. Buses are regularly cleaned and masks are required for all riders. Temperature checks will be conducted for all passengers prior to boarding the bus.

Playgrounds in the township reopened on July 10.

The Monroe Township Food Pantry provides assistance for residents, families in need. For more information contact Karen Theer at 609-448-7140. Another resource is the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Services (MCFOODS) Directory, which directs people to an agency in their area that can provide them with emergency food assistance as well as Jewish Family Services. For more information and MCFOODS email ja@mciauth.com or call 732-729-0880 and for Jewish Family Services call 609-395-7979.

Donations to the food pantry can be mailed to Office of Senior Services, 12 Halsey Reed Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, Re: Food Pantry. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of the Senior Center” with “Food Bank” written in the memo line of the check.

The township Recycling Center hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. For more information contact the township Department of Public Works (DPW) at 732-656-4575.

Antibody testing is now available along with COVID-19 testing at MyInstaDoc, 298 Applegarth Road for anyone wishing to be tested. The facility will serve pre-registered COVID-19 testing patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antibody blood testing will be conducted in-office by appointment. To be considered, a patient must be free from all COVID-19 symptoms for no less than 14 days. This test will assess them for subclinical infection in the past.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site serves pre-registered patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-up patients from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Pre-register at www.myinstadocmonroe.com or call 609-207-3220 to speak with a medical professional. A person does not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

COVID-19 testing is also available at Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care in Monroe at 215 Applegarth Road. The facility is offering antibody blood testing and COVID-19 nasal swab testing walk-in or by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend. For more information call 732-263-7922 to schedule an appointment.

For more information visit www.COVID19.nj.gov.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/.