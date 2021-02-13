Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton celebrates 50 years serving Mercer County community

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is celebrating 50 years of caring for the Mercer County community.PHOTO COURTESY OF RWJUH HAMILTON

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is celebrating 50 years of caring for the Mercer County community.

When the hospital was established at the intersection of Whitehorse-Hamilton Square and Klockner Roads in 1971, surrounded by corn fields, the institution was named Hamilton Hospital.

At the hospital’s dedication ceremony in 1971, following its move from Trenton, James R. Cowan, MD, New Jersey Commissioner of Health, proclaimed, “You have a beautiful building; now you have to build a hospital.”

Local officials and hospital administration, staff and supporters took that charge to heart; a half-century later, the hospital, now Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, exemplifies the best in patient care quality and safety, expertise and technology. Today, the hospital is nationally recognized for its exceptional medical care, patient satisfaction, and continued commitment to promote, preserve and restore the health of the community it serves, according to a statement provided by the company.

“Being a part of the Hamilton community means even more to us today than it did 50 years ago, Richard Freeman, president and chief executive officer, RWJUH Hamilton, said in the statement. “We never lose sight of our role as a community hospital. But over the years, with the support of our community, we’ve grown to provide services that before, only large city hospitals would provide. Today, at RWJUH Hamilton, you can count on getting the care you need, close to home.” The hospital is now a regional destination for the latest in cancer care, neurosciences, orthopedics and bariatrics, and so much more, with an ever-vigilant eye to meeting the health and wellness needs of the community.

The hospital is asking area residents to join in the celebration of “50 Years, Together” by sharing photos, memorabilia, and memories on video, audio or in writing, to create a community scrapbook commemorating the institution’s five decades in Hamilton.

To submit memories, email Jessica Federman, director of Public Relations & Marketing, at jessica.federman@rwjbh.org.