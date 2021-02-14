Edison health director will address COVID vaccine during Metuchen chamber meeting

The Metuchen Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its general membership meeting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom.

Jay Elliott, director of the Edison Township Health Department, will address what is going on in the State of New Jersey with regards to the vaccine as well as the public’s access to vaccinations.

Pre-registration, required for this free online event, can be done by emailing metuchenchamber@optimum.net or calling 732-548-2964.

Current and prospective members of the chamber are welcome to attend.