Examiner On Campus, Feb. 17

The University of Delaware, Newark, Del., has named the following residents of Allentown to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester: Victoria Walters, Tage Firkin, Sara Sico, Nicholas Stagnitti, Matthew Kaminstein, Samantha Slimowicz, Alyssa Stagnitti, Lauren Frascella, Ellie Pellecchia, Jenna Lewis and Devon Hoernlein.

Varnita Prakash of Allentown has earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Brenna McCormick of Cream Ridge has been named to the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass., Fall 2020 dean’s list. Brenna is a member of the Class of 2024.

Liam Hartmann of Allentown has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa. Liam is is a communications major in the Class of 2023 and is a graduate of Allentown High School.