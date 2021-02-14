Opinion: Starry Starry Evening was a success for Princeton Nursery School

On Feb. 6, members of our community came together for a virtual fundraiser to support the Princeton Nursery School (PNS). A Starry Starry Evening included an informative and lively discussion between CNBC’s Brian Sullivan and the school’s executive director, Rosanda Wong, detailing the nonprofit’s mission and the challenges it and its families continue to face due to the pandemic.

In addition, attendees were treated to a soulful, live performance by singer/songwriter and Princeton native Carly King.

The event raised much-needed funds to benefit the nationally accredited early education program and hunger prevention program at PNS and also to provide scholarships for children of families in need.

PNS is located on Leigh Avenue and was founded in 1929 to provide working families with affordable care. Along with a quality preschool education, the school also provides support services for economically disadvantaged students and their working parents. The school’s hunger prevention program includes breakfast, hot lunch, and snack and also participates in the Send Hunger Packing program, which provides nutritious meals for the weekend.

The continued outpouring of support for PNS is a testament to how much our donors and friends value and recognize the need for affordable early childhood education and hunger prevention right in the Princeton-area community. PNS helps families break the cycle of poverty by making child care and year-round preschool education an affordable option for them.

PNS and its Board of Trustees would again like to send a sincere thank you to all of our generous donors and corporate sponsors including NFP, PNC Bank, Bryn Mawr Trust and Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty.

More information about PNS can be found at www.princetonnurseryschool.org.

Danielle Bentsen, MD

President, Board of Trustees

Princeton Nursery School