News Transcript On Campus, Feb. 17

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., announced that Manalapan residents Aviva Kern, Aditya Kumar and Kushagr Singh have earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Ashleigh Alves of Marlboro, a junior at Towson University, Towson, Md., has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Ashleigh, the daughter of Paula and Ken Alves, is a 2018 graduate of Marlboro High School. She is majoring in mathematics with a concentration in secondary education.

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list (minimum GPA of 3.5) or the president’s list (4.0 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester: Caroline Dnistrian of Colts Neck, dean’s list; Christopher Halmi of Freehold, dean’s list; Jessica Judge of Freehold, dean’s list; Paige Preston of Freehold, president’s list; Paige Risley of Freehold, president’s list; Angelina Sparacio of Manalapan, dean’s list; Jessica Malek of Manalapan, dean’s list; Geoffrey Alintoff of Marlboro, president’s list; Jack Reed of Morganville, dean’s list; and Taylor Sclafani of Colts Neck, dean’s list.

College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year: Bridget Alkin of Freehold, Class of 2021, majoring in Economics; and Michael Gilbride of Morganville, Class of 2022, majoring in Mathematics.

Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester: Sean Hager of Colts Neck, a Biomedical Sciences major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of St John Vianney High School, Holmdel; Hope Vives of Manalapan, an English-Literature major in the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Manalapan High School; and Lauren Nee of Freehold, a Psychology and Creative Writing major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Freehold Township High School.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester: from Colts Neck – Tessa Fieramosca; from Englishtown – Kaitlyn Nicastro; from Freehold – Stephanie Appow, Gianna Bamonte, Shelby Beam, Andrew DePass, Taylor Dove, Kimberly Herbert, Camryn Hurley, Kristen MacFarlane, Jennifer McCue, Nicole Mella, Skylar Nowicki, Christa Reilly, Michael Reilly, Rachel White; from Manalapan – Farrah Chernov, Kathryn Deluca, Lizabeta Fainman, Gianna Falletta, Francesca Marchiano, Rachel Moore, Alexandria Persico, Madison Pettit, Bianca Pisani, Kaitlyn Rose, Sabrina Scorsese, Alyssa Silvestri, Stephanie Vanasco, Sasha Zhuravskiy; from Marlboro – Angela Arizzo, Joshua Bok, Macie Ditillo, Shaun Fishman, Skylar Levy, Bari Moslowitz, Samantha Sloan, Julia Stracquadanio, Gabriella Vaysman; and from Morganville – Madison Abel, Paul Cappuzzo, Victoria Giustiniani, Hailey Hamilton, Rosalia Imperato, Danielle Kladerman, Matthew Lipton, Jack Zemlanicky.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Frank Almeida of Freehold, majoring in Biomedical Engineering; John Carrotta of Morganville, majoring in Interactive Media and Game Development Technology; Frank D’Alessio of Morganville, majoring in Management Engineering; Jacob Feiss of Morganville, majoring in Computer Science; Alison McNicholas of Manalapan, majoring in Computer Science; and Jake Needleman of Morganville, majoring in Management Engineering. WPI does not compute a grade point average. The institute defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Evan Samuel Hymanson of Morganville has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Evan, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Engineering.