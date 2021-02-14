Tri-Town News On Campus, Feb. 17

The University of Delaware, Newark, Del., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester: Jacob Fox of Jackson, Brianna Postorino of Howell, Thomas Carey of Howell, Samantha Lukas of Howell, Kaitlyn Boldt of Howell, Rachael Passantino of Howell, Michael Bertman of Jackson, Jenna DeMarco of Howell, Lorenzo Bedore of Howell, Olivia Cocco of Jackson, Thomas Perucki of Jackson, Olivia Ferraro of Howell, Mia Pellegrino of Howell, John Wasdin of Jackson, Briana Anastasi of Jackson, Johnna Barr of Howell, Jared Badillo of Howell, Victoria Juhasz of Jackson, Brianna Xavier of Jackson, John Murphy of Jackson, Erin Sheeran of Jackson, Robert Petrow of Jackson, Brielle Glick of Jackson, Hannah Schell of Jackson, Lauren Ordemann of Howell, Elise Winkley of Howell, Jake Schneider of Jackson, Max Friedeman of Howell, Brendan Dellegrippo of Jackson and Nia Merriweather of Jackson.

Bernadette Gabrielle Bal of Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list (minimum GPA of 3.5) or the president’s list (4.0 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester: Giovanna Domenech of Howell, dean’s list; Allison Kehoe of Howell, dean’s list; Hanna Rosenmertz of Howell, president’s list; Adelaide Hood of Jackson, dean’s list; Joseph Low of Jackson, dean’s list; Julia Schneider of Jackson, dean’s list; Dean Szatkowski of Jackson, dean’s list; and Kristina Weiser of Jackson, dean’s list.

Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester: Charles Dowling, of Howell, an early childhood education major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Donovan Catholic High School, Toms River; and Abigail Reist, of Jackson, a marketing major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., announced that Michael Daton of Jackson, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in Aerospace Engineering, was named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester.