COVID-19 updates from Bordentown

There are now 607 total positive cases reported from Bordentown Township, with five new cases reported on Feb. 10, one new case reported Feb. 11 and four new cases reported Feb. 12. There are nine total deaths since the pandemic began last March.

There were two new cases reported from Bordentown City on Feb. 10, and none on Feb. 11 or 12, bringing the number of total positive cases to 194, with eight total deaths since March.

Across Burlington County there was an increase of 98 positive cases on Feb. 10, 86 on Feb. 11 and 86 on Feb. 12, bringing the total to 29,579 positive cases with an updated 680 total deaths (66 probable) through Feb. 12, according to information provided by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders’ Office of Public Information.