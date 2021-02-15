East Windsor partners with Freehold Township for health officer

Freehold Township municipal officials have entered into a shared services agreement with East Windsor through which Freehold Township will provide the services of a licensed health officer to the Mercer County community.

East Windsor does not have a full-time health officer at the present time.

On Feb. 9, the Township Committee authorized the agreement for interim health officer services with East Windsor. In addition to her duties in Freehold Township, municipal health officer Margaret Jahn will also work as East Windsor’s health officer on an interim basis.

A resolution passed by the committee states the agreement will be beneficial to Freehold Township and East Windsor taxpayers.