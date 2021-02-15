Resident uses own equipment to clear out Stony Brook Watershed

Matthew Hasbrouck, of Ewing Township, recently cleaned garbage and debris from the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed off Titus Mill Road in the Pennington section of Hopewell Township.PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN HASBROUCK

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN HASBROUCK

Matthew Hasbrouck, of Ewing Township, recently spotted garbage and debris in the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed off Titus Mill Road in the Pennington section of Hopewell Township.

Laying in the riverbed was a large stove, multiple garage door panels and other household garbage.

Manpower alone was not enough to remove the trash. Due to the steep embankment and the swamp-like conditions below, he took it upon himself to use his knuckle boom crane to remove the pollutants from the water supply.

” ‘Keep it clean Hopewell Valley’ are words that I live by and would like to encourage the community to continue to do the same. Organized clean ups are great, but we all need to do our part when needed,” he said.

Pictured is Hasbrouck, left, and George Eustis.