School board awards contract for new windows at all four elementary schools

The Lawrence Township Board of Education has awarded a contract to a Sergeantsville-based company to install windows in the modular classroom buildings at the district’s four elementary schools.

Panoramic Window and Door Systems Inc., which bid $69,000 for the job, was awarded the contract at the school board’s Feb. 10 meeting.

Panoramic Window and Door Systems Inc. was the lowest responsive and responsible bidder among six contractors vying for the project, school district officials said. The six bids ranged from the low bid of $69,000 to the high bid of $241,100.

The windows will be replaced in the modular classroom buildings at the Lawrenceville Elementary School on Craven Lane; the Ben Franklin Elementary School at 2939 Princeton Pike; the Eldridge Park School on Lawn Park Avenue; and the Slackwood Elementary School at 2060 Princeton Pike.

The window replacement project is part of a $25.1 million bond ordinance approved by Lawrence voters in 2018 for improvements to each of the district’s seven school buildings – from air conditioning to security vestibules.

Since the bond referendum was approved, the school board awarded bids to replace the ramps and stairs at the modular classroom buildings, and also to replace the siding on those buildings.

The school board awarded a contract for the installation of security vestibules at the Slackwood and Eldridge Park elementary schools, and at the Lawrence Intermediate School and the Lawrence Middle School.

Security vestibules, which are intended to control visitors’ access to a building, were already in place at the Ben Franklin and Lawrenceville elementary schools and at Lawrence High School.

Boilers for the heating system have been replaced at Lawrence High School, and the heating system at the Lawrence Middle School has been converted from steam to hot water heat in the radiators.

An elevator, intended to make the three floors of the Lawrence Middle School more accessible, has been installed. Bathroom modifications that were needed to accommodate the elevator have also been made.

Air conditioning has been installed in classrooms and spaces where it was lacking in the seven schools. Air conditioning had been added to classrooms, gyms, cafeterias and auditoriums over the past several years, prior to the bond referendum.

The State of New Jersey is picking up 40% of the tab for the new debt.