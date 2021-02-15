Volunteer loses 100 pounds cycling, decides to bike cross-country to support Karma Cat + Zen Dog animal rescue

1 / 3 On March 1, Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society volunteer and supporter, Nicholas Grisi, will ride his bicycle from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, on the ACA Southern Tier Route in support of Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society in Milltown.PHOTO COURTESY OF KARMA CAT + ZEN DOG RESCUE SOCIETY 2 / 3 On March 1, Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society volunteer and supporter, Nicholas Grisi, will ride his bicycle from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, on the ACA Southern Tier Route in support of Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society in Milltown.PHOTO COURTESY OF KARMA CAT + ZEN DOG RESCUE SOCIETY 3 / 3 Nicholas Grisi lost 100 pounds cycling.PHOTO COURTESY OF KARMA CAT + ZEN DOG RESCUE SOCIETY ❮ ❯

On March 1, Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society volunteer and supporter, Nicholas Grisi, will embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Grisi will ride his bicycle from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, on the ACA Southern Tier Route.

Grisi has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for items needed for his trip, as well as daily expenses, including food and lodging. He raised more than $6,000 as of press time, and hopes to continue raising money as he travels across the country, according to information provided by the Milltown-based rescue society, to which he has pledged 50% of the donations.

“They do amazing things to help animals find their fur-ever homes and are very active in the local community. I thought this would be a great opportunity to help raise some money for Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society as well so they can continue their work saving animals,” Grisi said in the statement.

Cycling across the county has been a longtime dream of Grisi. Due to the pandemic, his job industry has shut down. He has decided now is the right time to accomplish his dream, according to the statement.

“In the spring of 2020 I lost 100 pounds and got into the best shape I have been in years, mainly due to cycling. While achieving this weight loss I realized there was no better time to set out on this journey than now,” Grisi said in the statement.

Follow Grisi’s journey at www.facebook.com/nicholas.grisi/.

Or, donate via www.gofundme.com/f/nicks-cross-country-southern-tier-bike-tour.