Are the contestants treated fairly on ‘The Chase?’

Question: Is it just me, or does ABC’s The Chase seem mean-spirited? Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter are know-it-all millionaires playing keep-away from the little contestants and they’re coming across as snarky. —Diana N

Matt Roush: I get it, but The Chase in its first U.S. version on the Game Show Network had similar attitude, and for me the appeal of the show is on the level of a “Trivia Gladiators” where the contestants know they’re going up against the best of the best, and if they’re not at the top of their game, they’re going to lose. (In the first episode, with Ken Jennings in the “Chaser” seat, the contestants won, so it is possible, but not easy.) It could be that this version is leaving such a sour aftertaste because these Jeopardy! champs have by and large always been seen as good sports, even as heroes in the rarefied quiz-show world. And Alex Trebek’s kindness and empathy for the players was part of what made Jeopardy! such a success. The jibes on The Chase are meant to be humorous, and I can see where it would come off as smug as they sit above it all and gloating as if they enjoy crushing their opponents’ hopes. The players know the stakes going in, so I wouldn’t take it so seriously. If it’s too much of a turnoff, though, there’s always Jeopardy!, where Ken is much nicer to everyone.

