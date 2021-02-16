PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

By Rick Gables

Coming this March to National Geographic Channel, is the much anticipated 8-part anthology series, Genius: Aretha. Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will star as the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The episodes will explore Aretha’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Additional cast include: Emmy-winning Courtney B. Vance as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin; Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Aretha’s first husband and business manager; David Cross as legendary music producer Jerry Wexler; Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Tip “T.I.” Harris as Ken Cunningham; Patrice Covington and Rebecca Naomi Jones portray Erma and Carolyn Franklin, respectively, as Aretha’s sisters and frequent background singers who supported and collaborated with their famous sibling; Steven Norfleet as older brother Cecil Franklin, who stepped in as Aretha’s manager following her divorce from Ted White; veteran actress Pauletta Washington as Aretha’s nurturing and loving paternal grandmother, Rachel; Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland; Marque Richardson as King Curtis, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen; and introducing Shaian Jordan as young Aretha Franklin, Little Re.

If you are in the mood for some good mystery movies, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries can help. On Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. ET/PT until midnight, the network will air a marathon of seven Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movies. The included titles are: Last Scene Alive; Reap What You Sew; The Disappearing Game; A Game of Cat and Mouse; An Inheritance to Die For; A Very Foul Play; Heist and Seek. This popular movie series stars Candace Cameron Bure, Marilu Henner and Niall Matter.

Popular series Modern Marvels returns to The HISTORY Channel on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season, new host Adam Richman travels the country to behemoth factory lines and locally owned shops going behind-the-scenes of iconic brands and giving an inside look into how our favorite foods such as cookies, cheese and ice cream are made. The series presents the how, why, and where of numerous products, supplemented by archival footage, engaging expert interviews, and on-site visits.