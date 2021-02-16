Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for Feb. 17)

The South River Food Bank is seeing an increased need for assistance during these difficult times.

In order to help them continue to assist residents in need, the South River Police Department will hold a “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to help keep their shelves stocked.

Donations of non-perishable food items, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in front of South River police headquarters, 61 Main St.

Suggested items for donation include: peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned tuna, meals in a can (soup, stew, chili), pork & beans, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta sauce, baking mixes, canned meats, meal mixes (Hamburger Helper, etc.), nuts, Rice-a-Roni, trail mix, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, sugar and powdered milk.

In order to maintain social distancing, pull up in front of headquarters, exit the vehicle, place items in the spot indicated, respect social distancing markings on the ground, and wear a face mask when outside of the vehicle.

Outside of Feb. 20, donations can be dropped off at the South River Food Bank, 98 Jackson St., from 8-10 a.m. and from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays; from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; from 8-10 a.m. and from 5-6 p.m. Thursdays; and from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call the food bank at 732-238-3020.

This year, Girl Scouts are offering virtual, hybrid and socially responsible in-person options to sell cookies, including a partnership with Grubhub to give them another way to offer contact-free cookie orders.

Customers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app and have the items delivered directly to them.

This collaboration provides girls with hands-on experience managing e-commerce as local scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

During National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, which is Feb. 19-21, scouts will be onsite fulfilling Grubhub orders at the Girl Scouts of Central & Southern Service Center, 108 Church Lane, East Brunswick, from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 20.

New Jersey is known as the Garden State. Few understand that the name highlights that the other states traditionally used New Jersey as their garden—a place to take beneficial resources and then bury their refuse, back when it was customary to bury your garbage in your backyard.

The East Brunswick Public Library will host “Disparate Environmental Impacts: Causes and Solutions to Environmental Injustice” at 7 p.m. March 11, focusing on the economics and discrimination that causes environmental inequality, their effects and how to prevent these inequalities.

The program is led by Dr. Maritza Jauregui, an associate professor of Sustainability at Stockton University.

Tickets are required for this free, virtual program; to reserve, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

This event is sponsored by the East Brunswick Public Library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission. It is funded by the American Library Association’s “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” pilot program.

It is part of the Option Green environmental education program series. Other partners include Highland Park Public Library, Matawan-Aberdeen Library, New Brunswick Free Public Library, North Brunswick Library, Old Bridge Public Library, Plainsboro Public Library and South Brunswick Public Library.

***

The East Brunswick Library is offering the following workshops and programs:

Films focusing on climate change and its impact will be featured in the East Brunswick Public Library’s first-ever virtual film festival. The Option Green Virtual Film Festival is part of the ongoing partnership between the library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission. Each year, the two organizations host free events on environmental topics led by experts in the field. The film series is funded by the American Library Association’s “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” pilot program. The films will be available for online viewing. Participants can sign up for these free screenings online at www.ebpl.org/optiongreen. Links to view the films will be sent to ticket holders at the start time of this event, and will expire 48 hours later. Following each screening, there will be an ongoing, discussion on the EBPL Discord server. Attendees will receive the link in their ticket. The upcoming series includes: “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change,” Feb. 16-17 is directed by Academy Award-nominee Josh Fox. The film shows the consequences of climate change across 12 countries on every continent. It runs 127 minutes and is rated TV-14. “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” March 16-17, is Is based on the = true story of 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, who finds inspiration from a science book. He builds a wind turbine to save his famine-ravaged village in Malawi. This film is rated TV-PG and runs 113 minutes. “Fire and Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change,” April 20-21, examines how the LGBTQ communities of Puerto Rico and Santa Rosa survived Hurricane Maria and wildfires, in late 2017. The film explores the vulnerability of LGBTQ communities to climate disasters. This film is not yet rated but runs 102 minutes. Trailer not available. The Option Green Virtual Film Festival is sponsored by the East Brunswick Public Library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission.

The Friends of the Library will host a virtual book talk with East Brunswick native Jodi Eichler-Levine at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Eichler-Levine is Berman professor of Jewish Civilization and associate professor of Religion Studies at Lehigh University. In her most recent book, “Painted Pomegranates and Needlepoint Rabbis, How Jews Craft Resilience and Create Community,” she discusses the American Jewish crafting movement and how crafters using various media are “engaged … in honoring and nurturing the fortitude, memory, and community of the Jewish people.” Eichler-Levine started her education at Irwin Elementary School in town and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and a doctorate from Columbia University.

The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research will team up for the online discussion “Let’s Talk About Vaccines” at noon on Feb. 19. Join Dr. XinQi Dong, geriatric physician and director of the Institute for Health at Rutgers, for a community discussion about vaccine development, how the research process works, and the latest information you need to know about COVID-19. This program is offered online through the East Brunswick Public Library’s “Just For The Health Of It” consumer health and wellness knowledge initiative. Information about the library’s health programs and resources can be found at www.justforthehealthofit.org.

“Alice Paul: Crusader for Equality” is at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, hosted by the Alice Paul Institute. Paul was one of the most influential women in 20th Century America, leading the final fight for women’s suffrage and championing equal rights for women. Her story will be told through original photos from her personal collection, highlighting her roots in the New Jersey Quaker community to her work for the Equal Rights Amendment. Closed captioning will be provided. To reserve a seat, visit www.ebpl.org/womenvote or call 732-390-6767.

The Take A Business Break Series continues in 2021 with “How to Read, Analyze and Understand Financial Statements,” at noon on Feb. 25. It is based on CPA Edward Mendlowitz’s MBA course, and attendees will receive a free PDF of his 160-page book. Mendlowitz explains the seven elements of a financial statement, their purpose and how to use each to better understand your business.

“529 College Savings Plans: Simply The Best Way To Save For College” will be presented at noon on Feb. 26. Thinking about saving for college tuition can be a daunting and overwhelming experience. This webinar will help attendees understand the challenges that students have today and in the future, when it comes to paying for college, and rethinking several misperceptions that many people have about college planning. Additionally, attendees will learn about the different options available to fund a college education while focusing on the features and benefits of one option, particularly the 529 Plan, an education savings vehicle.

A virtual crafting workshop with fiber artist Pam Brooks will be making a women’s suffrage rosette, a symbol of the suffrage movement, at 7 p.m. March 18. There will be a random drawing for a limited number of free supply kits. Closed captioning will be provided. To reserve a seat, visit www.ebpl.org/womenvote or call 732-390-6767.

Stockton University professor Linda J. Wharton hosts “Gender Equality and the Constitution: The Unfinished Business of Reform” at 7 p.m. March 25. She will discuss the renewed push for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment and explain why expanding protection for gender equality is needed. Closed captioning will be provided. To reserve a seat, visit www.ebpl.org/womenvote or call 732-390-6767.

Seniors can join “Are You Living Your Best Life Today?” at noon on March 31. This will be an interactive talk that centers around the concept of maturing adults living their best life now. Seniors will be shown how to rekindle their passions and natural talents and bring more richness into life. In addition, attendees will be reminded to get their affairs in order, so families can live with less stress and more joy. This program is hosted by Adrian Allotey, of You Are Not Alone Elder Care.The programs are presented online using Zoom unless otherwise noted.Registration is requested for these free programs. To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767, unless otherwise noted.

The Latino Mental Health Association of New Jersey will hold its 2021 annual conference virtually on Feb. 19 and 20.

Find meaning across Latinx identities and adapt to changing times affecting racism, colorist and invisibility.

To register, visit www.latinomentalhealthnj.org

Co-sponsored by Horizon NJ Health and Rutgers School of Social Work.

The Middlesex County Youth Conservation Corps is dedicated to protecting and preserving the more than 8,000 acres of open space owned and maintained by Middlesex County.

Conservation Corps crew members must be 16 years of age or older. They work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from April 10 through June 5. Salary is $12.50 per hour.

Responsibilities include:

Litter clean-up, recycling and brush removal

Trail marking, building and maintenance

Mapping/survey of existing trail system

Plantings and reforestation management projects

Wildlife habitat enhancement projects

Invasive species management and removal

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to julia.derosso@co.middlesex.nj.us or mail to Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation, Attn: Julia DeRosso, P.O. Box 661, New Brunswick 08903.

Applications are due by Feb. 19.

New Jersey’s virtual Summer Camp Fair is open for registration, welcoming families who are looking for a safe and rewarding experience for their child.

NJ Camp Fair’s goal, in collaboration with The American Camp Association, and the entire camp community, is to bring thoughts of a normal summer, and to make summer camp a reality. Summer camps are expected to re-open whether it is an in-person, hybrid or virtual camp.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, learn about sleep away, sports, adventure, travel, community service, academic, art, robotics, gymnastics, college prep, performing arts, language and nature camps. Meet live with camp directors and staff; view Camp in Action videos; read about, download information and apply for camp; learn about open houses, camp promotions and early bird discounts; and ask questions. RSVP for a free ticket at https://www.accelevents.com/e/NJCampFair2021 or visit www.njcampfairs.com For more information, call 973-303-3027 or email info@njcampfairs.com

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is hosting a free virtual lecture series on adolescent and family health issues. Organized by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, this virtual lecture series is designed for parents and families. The presentation will address common parental concerns about the numerous ways the pandemic has impacted teens, from issues like isolation to how they cope, socialize and develop. The series will also explore addiction which has escalated during the pandemic and resources for successful recovery. Each lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. The full list of lecture topics is: Feb. 24: Adolescents/Family Coping Skills During the Pandemic, presented by Dr. Suzanne Lind, Psychiatry, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IG_wNhblTnSCIdlhFDU5kw March 10: Adolescent Brain Development and Addiction, presented by Dr. Tejal Mehta, Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p6L9vxZ1SiuLRSQFuyW_Fw March 24: Vaping and the Adolescent, presented by Nicki Francis and Mara Carlin, BS, CPS, Wellspring Center for Prevention

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TswvyYdFTxm6d5qSNMRNJw April 7: Recovery Coaches, presented by Bonnie Nolan, PhD, Woodbridge Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (WOORP)

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dcB-NO7KQbCuOm1fhIIvqw April 21: Successful Recovery from Addiction, presented by Don Rogers, Community Outreach director at The Recovery Village Cherry Hill at Cooper

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5QCvDKsbSk-JkDa2sAna3w For more information on any of the virtual lectures, contact Robert J. LaForgia, coordinator, Healthier Middlesex, at rlaforgia@saintpetersuh.com or 732-745-8600, ext. 5831. Allow up to 48 hours for a response.

From Feb. 26 to March 31, visit Stop & Shop at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe, to purchase a specially marked floral bouquet, and Stop & Shop will make a donation to the Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County’s kosher food pantries to feed families in need. Or, to make a general donation, visit https://jfsmiddlesex.org/donate-form/

Middlesex College is developing apprenticeship opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing through Career Advance USA, a U.S. Department of Labor-funded grant. Apprenticeships, developed and implemented in collaboration with employers, are earn-and-learn programs that combine formal classroom learning with on-the-job training. Those interested in the program should register for a virtual information session at middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships. They will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 9, April 13 and May 11. The college is also looking for employers interested in developing workers. For more information about the grant and how to participate, visit middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships or contact Yarelis Figueroa at yfigueroa@middelsexcc.edu or John Miller at jsmiller@middlesexcc.edu.

Black History Month will be honored in East Brunswick through a series of programs.

The East Brunswick Arts Commission, East Brunswick Department of Aging, East Brunswick Department of Recreation, East Brunswick Human Relations Council, East Brunswick Public Library, East Brunswick Youth Council, EBTV and the Lost Souls Public Memorial Project are partnering for the events.

The East Brunswick Public Library will host a lecture about the Harlem Renaissance with Randall Westbrook at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

EBTV, the East Brunswick Arts Commission and the East Brunswick Youth Council are recording several special Black History Month programs to be shared on the television network.

EBTV also broadcasts a 45-minute concert of jazz standards and soul classics performed by singer Rhonda Denet. This program is sponsored by the East Brunswick Arts Commission and the library.

The Lost Souls Public Memorial Project released several presentations about their work to memorialize over 177 African Americans kidnapped and sold into slavery in 1818.

All of these programs can be viewed online, either live or prerecorded.

A complete guide to the Black History Month programming can be found online at www.ebpl.org/blackhistorymonth.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

East Brunswick residents can turn the page on a winter spent mostly indoors by renting a plot at the township’s Community Garden, located adjacent to the municipal complex off Rues Lane.

A limited number of 10-foot by 10-foot plots are now available for new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis for $45 for the first season. The garden is open to township residents and people who work in East Brunswick.

All gardeners are required to put in four hours of community garden service each year by working with a committee and participating in work days, or paying $40 in lieu of service. Gardeners can select from a list of committees found on the registration form.

For more information and to register for a plot, visit registration form.

The garden’s website offers timely articles, tips and tricks for gardeners, a calendar of events and information on donating surplus produce. Gardeners have donated more than a ton of surplus produce in the last few years. Meetings and events during the year also give gardeners a chance to share ideas outside the garden.

To keep gardeners safe, several rules, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing while in the garden were instituted last year.

For more information, email to ebcgarden@gmail.com.

The East Brunswick Community Garden is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.

Nominations are being accepted for the South River High School Wall of Fame.

Nominees should serve as a role model for current and future South River High School students. This award is not limited to athletic achievement.

A Wall of Fame is erected in the main corridor of the high school with the names of the recipients on plaques of recognition.

Nominees will be considered based on the following criteria:

Attended and graduated from South River High School. Exhibits a high level of achievement in his/her field. Possesses the qualities of a positive role model for South River youth.

The committee will consider all nominees based on the strengths of the candidates in the above areas. A maximum of two individuals may be inducted this year.

The deadline for nominations is April 1.

To make a nomination, visit www.srivernj.org for the nomination form.

Ongoing

Trinity Presbyterian Church of East Brunswick invites all to join virtual worship services every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Visit http://Trinity-PC.org and click on the “Sunday Services” tab for a link to the service on YouTube. In addition, Trinity offers a safe and socially distanced outside worship service every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636 or visit the website.

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

Monroe Township residents can apply for current and future openings on township boards, commissions and advisory councils.

Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents should visit https://monroetwp.com/index.php/boards-commissions and select from a list of boards and commissions to review full descriptions of each group.

They then can send the downloadable form located at the bottom of the boards and commissions page of the website for their area of interest.

Submissions may be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, by email at preid@monroetwp.com, or by fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

Volunteer vaccinators may be needed in Middlesex County and at other vaccination sites.

Licensed nurses, doctors and medical professionals who are willing to volunteer should email their name, address, phone number and license information to Lt. Jangols of the Monroe Township Police Department at sjangols@monroetwppolice.org

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

To document the experiences of the community while living through the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Brunswick Public Library has been collecting submissions to a COVID-19 Community Time Capsule.

The time capsule can be viewed online at www.ebpl.org/history

The library is still taking submissions at this time.

The Community Pet Food Bank by New Beginnings Animal Rescue is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with varying hours on Saturdays, on the grounds of Nativity Lutheran Church, 552 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

For more information, visit nbarnj.org

The Jamesburg Public Library will hold its board meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

These meetings are open to the public, and will take place on Zoom for the remainder of the year.

Visit jamesburglibrary.org or www.facebook.com/JamesburgLibrary/ for further information.

Each meeting will have a different Zoom link and passcode

The East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services Department is collecting non-perishable food, cash and gift cards for distribution to Aldersgate Community Outreach Center.

Drop off food in the back of the box truck parked in the parking lot, 334 Dunhams Corner Road; the door is kept down so lift it to put donations inside.

Or, drop cash/check/gift cards in an envelope and put in the drop box next to the front door to the Recreation Department.

Raritan Valley YMCA is encouraging residents to #StayWithUs during this time, in particular by visiting the Y’s Facebook page for virtual events, programs and classes.

Adult programs include group fitness classes provided by Y360, Les Mills and from Y instructors. Programs and classes will be updated on a week-to-week basis. The ZOOM app is required; email lramos@raritanvalleyymca.org for log-in details.

The Facebook page also features live story time and creative arts with Ms. Preeti and Ms. Brenda.

Details Camp Yomeca day camp are available on the website. Online registration is open.

For more information, visit raritanvalleyymca.org.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.