Princeton Senior Resource Center will name facility after Princeton advocate

In December 2020, the Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) purchased a 12,000-square-foot facility at 101 Poor Farm Road to supplement its current operations at the Suzanne Patterson Building at 45 Stockton St.

PSRC is a community nonprofit where aging adults and their families find support, guidance, education, and social programs to help them navigate life transitions and continue to be active, healthy, and engaged in the community.

The new facility will house PSRC’s administrative offices and will feature a world-class learning center with high-tech classrooms and lecture hall as well as a state-of-the-art technology lab.

“Our desire,” PSRC Executive Director Drew Dyson said in a prepared statement, “is to create both a welcoming destination for gathering with friends and an outstanding lifelong learning environment for older adults in our community.”

PSRC has engaged the services of Richardson Smith Architects to design the new facility. A targeted opening is set for the fall.

Philanthropic Princetonian Norman Klath has taken a leadership role in the $5 million capital campaign with a $1.3 million gift. An active board member and long-time supporter of PSRC, Klath made this gift to honor his late wife Nancy S. Klath. Throughout her life, Nancy was a strong advocate for lifelong learning both in her career at Princeton University’s library and, in her volunteer service with the Friends of the Princeton Public Library, the Friends of the Princeton University Library, the Princeton Adult School, and the Princeton Senior Resource Center, according to the statement.

The Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning will be named in her honor.

“I am so very pleased for the opportunity to honor Nancy’s life in the naming of this new facility,” Klath said in the statement. “Nancy’s life was committed to lifelong learning and she loved this community. I am heartened that this new building will carry forward her legacy in this way.”

A capital campaign for Lifelong Learning at PSRC is currently in a leadership phase and will launch publicly in the months ahead.

“I am hopeful,” Klath said in the statement, “that many throughout the community will join me and PSRC in making this campaign successful.”

The new facility at Poor Farm Road, coupled with PSRC’s existing location at the Suzanne Patterson Building, will provide a world-class, multi-site senior center that will serve the community for years to come.

“This new building,” PSRC President Joan Girgus said in the statement, “is the culmination of more than a decade of planning and dreaming by our board. We are excited about what this new building will offer to the community and how it will enable us to carry out our mission to help older adults thrive.”