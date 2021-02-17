Burlington County Sheriff’s Department launches free smartphone app

The new Burlington County Sheriff’s Department smartphone and tablet app features information about the department’s numerous programs and services.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department has a new way for residents to interact with the department’s officers and keep up with the latest news and happenings about their community programs and events.

A free smartphone and tablet app is now available for download from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores and offers a wealth of information about the department and its services.

To download the app, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a53408060.

“Our entire department has made it our mission to act as a true community service provider and this app is an extension of that commitment,” Sheriff Anthony Basantis said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud of the programs and services we offer and we want our residents to be able to easily connect with our department and access information about them from their smart phones.”

Information shared on the app include postings about Sheriff Department programs and services, such as upcoming Sheriff Sales and locations where the department’s Hope One mobile outreach vehicle will be stationed. As part of the Hope One program, the Sheriff’s Department and Burlington County Human Services staff help link those struggling with addition with recovery specialists and treatment facilities.

They also provide training on the administration of overdose reversal drugs.

The app also has information about other Sheriff Department programs, including the 911 Cell Phone Program, which distributes cell phones reprogrammed to call 9-1-1 to area seniors who need one, and the Senior Photo ID program, which provides seniors with a color photo ID that may be used as a secondary form of identification.

App users can also easily access court information, COVID-19 resources – including testing and vaccination info – and information about wanted fugitives.

Users can also submit anonymous tips to law enforcement authorities, read internal affairs summary reports and submit officer commendations.

“Communications between our department and officers and the public we serve is so important and this technology offers residents another avenue to connect with us,” Basantis said in the statement. “Nothing replaces face-to-face conversations and dialogue but having an app is another way for us to advance our community policing, promote transparency and make sure our residents stay informed.”