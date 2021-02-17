Cases of COVID down in South Brunswick, though four new fatalities reported

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 in South Brunswick dropped once again from Feb. 7-13.

The numbers are declining specifically because residents are taking the appropriate steps to keep the community safe by wearing face coverings and using social distancing, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management on Feb. 16.

STATISTICS:

This past week, South Brunswick officials were notified of 29 new cases of residents testing positive. This number represents a 35% decrease in new cases than were reported last week.

In addition, 13 cases were reported from previous weeks.

South Brunswick currently has 2,013 total cases of residents who have tested positive.

There were also four additional fatalities reported, bringing the total to 59 deaths attributed to the virus in South Brunswick.

Statewide, 2,411 people are hospitalized due to COVID, a 13% decrease in the number of hospitalizations from the previous week.

Middlesex County saw its numbers increase to 64,240 total cases.

VACCINATION INFORMATION:

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are available to paid and unpaid healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term and congregate care facilities, first responders including sworn law enforcement and fire professionals, individuals over 65, and individuals 16-64 with certain medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus, and essential workers.

For more information, visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier or www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

A free telephone hotline with live operators to answer questions in multiple languages and help people sign up for the vaccine is available by calling 855-568-0545.

Questions about Middlesex County-operated vaccine sites can be directed to the county-operated Call Center at 732-745-3100. Specific county COVID sites information is available at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.

Go to https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligible-recipients for a list of all locations statewide where the vaccine is being offered.

COVID-19 TESTING:

COVID testing in South Brunswick is available from Ridgewood Labs on Route 27. All testing is done outdoors while you are seated in your vehicle. There is no charge if you are uninsured. You must wear a mask.

To register, visit https://test.sbnj.online/reg/sbnj.aspx

To search New Jersey’s 400 permanent testing locations, both public and private, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing#test-sites

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and treatment is available at Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, to all people whether you have health insurance or not and regardless of your immigration status.

Find an FQHC by visiting https://healthapps.state.nj.us/fhs/cphc/cphcSearch.aspx, through 211 online, or by directly calling 2-1-1 (support is available in English and Spanish).