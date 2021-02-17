COVID testing available in South River today, Feb. 17

South River Public Schools, in conjunction with Capital Health and Synergy Labs, is offering free COVID-19 saliva PCR testing for the South River community, today, Feb. 17, from 1-7 p.m. in the South River Middle School Cafetorium, 3 Montgomery St., South River.

Bring ID, a smart phone if you have one, and a health insurance card. Non-insured individuals are also welcome.

Masks must be worn.

For faster service, visit

form.jotform.com/210036674447152 to complete information prior to arrival.

Test results will be provided within 72 hours.