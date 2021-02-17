‘Cram the Cruiser’ event postponed in South River

Editor’s Note: Cram the Cruiser on Feb. 20 was postponed due to the weather. A new date will be announced.

The South River Food Bank is seeing an increased need for assistance during these difficult times.

In order to help them continue to assist residents in need, the South River Police Department will hold a “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to help keep their shelves stocked.

Donations of non-perishable food items, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in front of South River police headquarters, 61 Main St.

Suggested items for donation include: peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned tuna, meals in a can (soup, stew, chili), pork & beans, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta sauce, baking mixes, canned meats, meal mixes (Hamburger Helper, etc.), nuts, Rice-a-Roni, trail mix, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, sugar and powdered milk.

In order to maintain social distancing, pull up in front of headquarters, exit the vehicle, place items in the spot indicated, respect social distancing markings on the ground, and wear a face mask when outside of the vehicle.

Outside of Feb. 20, donations can be dropped off at the South River Food Bank, 98 Jackson St., from 8-10 a.m. and from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays; from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; from 8-10 a.m. and from 5-6 p.m. Thursdays; and from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call the food bank at 732-238-3020.